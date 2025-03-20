Fantasy Soccer
Waldemar Anton headshot

Waldemar Anton News: Starting again after absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Anton has started in the club's last two contests after going unused or appearing off the bench in their previous seven games.

Anton looks to have reclaimed his spot in the starting XI after losing a spot for around a month, as he started in their last two games for a total of 162 minutes of play. He has started in 18 of his 26 appearances this season, so he does see decent time when given the chance. That said, he will hope this spot sticks, although the club has favored Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can in the center of the defense at points this season.

