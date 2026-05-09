Walid Cheddira News: Mostly silent against Juventus

Cheddira had two shots (one on goal) and one clearance and drew five fouls in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Cheddira was confirmed in the XI after showing out last week, but couldn't follow it up nicely against a much better opponent. He'll continue to split duties with Francesco Camarda and Nikola Stulic. He has fired at least one shot in the last five rounds, amassing nine attempts (four on target), scoring and assisting once and logging one key pass and one tackle (one won), during that stretch.