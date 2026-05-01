Walid Cheddira News: Scores and assists against Pisa

Cheddira scored one goal and assisted once from one shot (one on target) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Pisa.

Cheddira had his best performance of the season, springing Lameck Banda loose ahead of the opening goal and then hitting the net of his own with a sharp finish. He had last put his name in the stat sheet in the second round when he was at Sassuolo. He'll likely earn more starts over Nikola Stulic and Francesco Camarda following this showing. He has taken one or more shots in the last four matches, amassing seven attempts (three on target) and adding one key pass, one tackle (one won) and one interception during that stretch.