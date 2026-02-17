Walid Cheddira News: Takes two shots against Cagliari

Cheddira had two shots (both on target), one key pass and one tackle (one won) in Monday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Cheddira drew his third start in a row over Nikola Stulic and was fairly active, but Elia Caprile stopped his lone two efforts. His competitor has been dealing with a minor injury as of late, so the hierarchy is still fluid. Cheddina has fired at least one shot in three straight rounds, piling up seven attempts (two on target) and creating two scoring chances over that span.