Walker Zimmerman headshot

Walker Zimmerman Injury: Day-to-day with protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Zimmerman (concussion) is day-to-day to pass concussion protocol and make a return, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.

Zimmerman is still working his way through concussion protocol and appears to be a late call for the weekend. This leaves his availability up in the air, making him a true game-time decision. He is a regular starter when fit, so the club will hope he is an option.

Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
