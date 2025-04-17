Walker Zimmerman Injury: Day-to-day with protocol

Zimmerman (concussion) is day-to-day to pass concussion protocol and make a return, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.

Zimmerman is still working his way through concussion protocol and appears to be a late call for the weekend. This leaves his availability up in the air, making him a true game-time decision. He is a regular starter when fit, so the club will hope he is an option.