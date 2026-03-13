Walker Zimmerman Injury: Late call Saturday

Zimmerman (concussion) is a late call for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to the MLS injury report.

Zimmerman had to substitute off last game due to a head injury and is now going to be a late call, needing to pass concussion protocol to play. If fit, he will look to return to his starting role; otherwise, Lazar Stefanovic is a top option to take his spot in the defense after replacing him in the last match.