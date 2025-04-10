Walker Zimmerman Injury: Listed as day-to-day

Zimmerman (concussion) is listed as day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against Real Salt Lake, Ben Wright of MLS.com reports.

Head coach BJ Callaghan said the star center-back is working through the concussion protocol, and he's expected to be considered "day-to-day", although it's uncertain if he'll be ready to play this weekend. If he's not deemed ready, then Jeisson Palacios could be an option to replace him at center-back.