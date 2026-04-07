Walker Zimmerman headshot

Walker Zimmerman Injury: Questionable for Cincinnati game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 4:42pm

Zimmerman could miss the next match against Cincinnati on Saturday after being absent in Tuesday's training session, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Zimmerman has started in all of the first six league clashes of the season, so losing him would leave a void in Toronto's back line. He was replaced by Zane Monlouis during the last match, suggesting that could be the change in the initial lineup if the veteran is eventually ruled out.

Walker Zimmerman
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Zimmerman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Zimmerman See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
361 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
362 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025