Walker Zimmerman Injury: Questionable for Cincinnati game
Zimmerman could miss the next match against Cincinnati on Saturday after being absent in Tuesday's training session, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.
Zimmerman has started in all of the first six league clashes of the season, so losing him would leave a void in Toronto's back line. He was replaced by Zane Monlouis during the last match, suggesting that could be the change in the initial lineup if the veteran is eventually ruled out.
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