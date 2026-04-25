Walker Zimmerman Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Zimmerman (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Atlanta.

Zimmerman is a late scratch for Saturday's match against Atlanta United due to an undisclosed injury. The former Nashville man brings averages of 5.7 clearances, 1.8 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game in the three-man central defense, making his continued unavailability a notable blow for the backline. Raheem Edwards is set to retain the starting spot in his place, with Zimmerman's return timeline to be monitored closely in the coming days.