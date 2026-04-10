Walker Zimmerman Injury: Still questionable
Zimmerman (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Zimmerman is looking to need some testing for Saturday, as the defender is still questionable after missing training this week. He is a regular starter for the club, so this could be a major loss. If he is unable to compete, Zane Monlouis is a possible replacement in the defense.
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