Walker Zimmerman headshot

Walker Zimmerman Injury: Subs off with head injury Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Zimmerman left Sunday's match against Cincinnati following a head-to-head collision in the second half, Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer reports.

Zimmerman asked to be subbed off, but it's still unclear if he suffered a severe issue after making three straight starts at the beginning of the season. The central man was replaced by Lazar Stefanovic, who could gain a greater role in case the issue forces Zimmerman to miss upcoming games.

Walker Zimmerman
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Zimmerman
