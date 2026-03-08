Walker Zimmerman Injury: Subs off with head injury Sunday

Zimmerman left Sunday's match against Cincinnati following a head-to-head collision in the second half, Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer reports.

Zimmerman asked to be subbed off, but it's still unclear if he suffered a severe issue after making three straight starts at the beginning of the season. The central man was replaced by Lazar Stefanovic, who could gain a greater role in case the issue forces Zimmerman to miss upcoming games.