Walker Zimmerman headshot

Walker Zimmerman News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Zimmerman assisted once to go with one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Zimmerman served a long ball that led to Sam Surridge's 15th-minute opener against the Union. In addition to the assist, the center-back recorded an incredible 23 clearances during the match. While he's not often reliable for goal contributions, his passing and defensive numbers keep him relevant in some fantasy formats. He's expected to be a regular starter for the remainder of the campaign, featuring alongside Jack Maher in the middle of a back four.

Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
