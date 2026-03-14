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Walker Zimmerman News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Zimmerman (concussion) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against New York Redbulls.

Zimmerman returns to the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against New York Redbulls after being forced off in the previous match due to a head injury. The defender had to pass concussion protocol ahead of the match and was ultimately cleared to play, and his presence is a boost for the side after recording four tackles, six interceptions and 20 clearances across three appearances this season.

Walker Zimmerman
Toronto FC
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