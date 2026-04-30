Walker Zimmerman News: Option again
Zimmerman (undisclosed) has been cleared for Saturday's match against San Jose, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Zimmerman has been cleared of his injuries as he prepares for the weekend, set to make a return against the Earthquakes. This will give the club a starting defender back, a good sign after six goals conceded in the three games he has missed this year. He should assume his starting role back immediately, a veteran presence in the backline.
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