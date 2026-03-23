Walker Zimmerman News: Scores winner against Columbus

Zimmerman scored a goal off his lone shot, made two tackles (both won), two clearances, five interceptions and one block and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Zimmerman was solid as usual at the heart of the defense but this time his biggest contribution came on offense as he headed home a corner kick from the right for what was the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute. This was the first of the year for the center-back, who also helped his team with seven tackles, 34 clearances and 11 interceptions over five starts.