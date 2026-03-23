Walker Zimmerman headshot

Walker Zimmerman News: Scores winner against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Zimmerman scored a goal off his lone shot, made two tackles (both won), two clearances, five interceptions and one block and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Zimmerman was solid as usual at the heart of the defense but this time his biggest contribution came on offense as he headed home a corner kick from the right for what was the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute. This was the first of the year for the center-back, who also helped his team with seven tackles, 34 clearances and 11 interceptions over five starts.

Walker Zimmerman
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Zimmerman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Zimmerman See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
346 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025