Walker Zimmerman News: Scores winner against Columbus
Zimmerman scored a goal off his lone shot, made two tackles (both won), two clearances, five interceptions and one block and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.
Zimmerman was solid as usual at the heart of the defense but this time his biggest contribution came on offense as he headed home a corner kick from the right for what was the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute. This was the first of the year for the center-back, who also helped his team with seven tackles, 34 clearances and 11 interceptions over five starts.
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