Walker Zimmerman News: Sent off Wednesday
Zimmerman received a straight red card during Wednesday's clash with Charlotte.
Zimmerman stopped a clear chance with a foul, earning the red card and a consequent suspension for the next match against Inter Miami. Losing the defender is a tough blow to a team that relies heavily on him at center-back. Zane Monlouis was on the bench midweek and could be the first candidate to fill in while Zimmerman serves his ban. The regular starter will be eligible again to face New York City FC on Aug. 29.
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