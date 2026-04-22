Walker Zimmerman News: Starting midweek

Zimmerman (calf) is back in the starting XI to face Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Zimmerman has fully overcome an injury that sidelined him in the previous two MLS matches, immediately being restored to a starting spot at the expense of Raheem Edwards. The former Nashville man is expected to feature as part of a three-man central defense, where he may be trusted for his averages of 5.7 clearances, 1.8 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game.