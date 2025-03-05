Fantasy Soccer
Walter Benitez headshot

Walter Benitez News: Concedes seven in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Benitez registered one save and allowed seven goals in Tuesday's 7-1 loss against Arsenal.

Benitez had a tough outing against Arsenal on Tuesday in the Champions League, conceding seven goals and making just one save. The goalkeeper has allowed 19 goals in 10 Champions League games this season, with 33 saves during that time. He will aim to improve his performance in the second leg on Wednesday, though his team is likely already out of the competition, and coach Peter Bosz could make squad rotations.

Walter Benitez
PSV Eindhoven
