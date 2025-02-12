Walter Benitez News: Concedes twice in loss

Benitez recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Juventus.

Benitez conceded two goals in Tuesday's loss, a powerful Weston McKennie strike in the 34th minute and then Samuel Mbangula's winner in the 82nd minute. He also made five saves in the match, his second-most of this UCL campaign. He will likely need a better performance in Wednesday's second leg in order to advance to the next round.