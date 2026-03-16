Walter Benitez News: Makes Premier League debut

Benitez registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Leeds United.

Benitez would feature in the starting XI Sunday after Dean Henderson (illness) was unavailable, his first start in the league after experiences in France and the Netherlands. He would do well to make three saves and manage a clean sheet, a great debut for many. He will likely return to a bench role in the coming matches, as Henderson should return quickly from his illness.