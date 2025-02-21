Walter Benitez News: Three saves in victory

Benitez recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Juventus.

Benitez turned aside three of the four Juventus shots on target Wednesday as PSV Eindhoven advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 with a 3-1 victory. Over his last five UCL appearances, PSV's first-choice keeper has made 19 saves and seven clearances while conceding eight goals. Benitez is likely to be the man between the sticks on March 4th when PSV host Arsenal in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup.