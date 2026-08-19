Warmed Omari Injury: Diagnosed with shoulder injury

Omari has been diagnosed with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for Hamburg's start to the competitive season, the club posted.

Omari was substituted in the friendly against Lille after experiencing recurring shoulder issues, and further examinations at the club's medical facility confirmed the injury via MRI, though it can be treated conservatively. Omari is expected to miss the start of the new season as he recovers from the injury, having made 21 appearances across all competitions with an assist last season.