Warmed Omari Injury: Expected to return against Mainz

Omari (undisclosed) is expected to return during Friday's clash against Mainz, coach Merlin Polzin said to the media, according to Mopo.

Omari sat out the last match against Union Berlin with an undisclosed issue, but it turned out to be minor, and the defender is now trending toward being available for Friday's showdown with Mainz and could slide straight into the starting XI with Luka Vuskovic suspended. The French defender is firmly in the mix to reclaim his spot in the back line if he checks out in final preparations. If he were to miss out again, Daniel Elfadli or Jordan Torunarigha would be next in line to step in and anchor the defense.