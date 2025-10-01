Omari suffered a serious injury Sunday after he was forced off the field late into the contest, as the defender suffered an LCL tear. Unfortunately, this will leave him out for around half of the season, set to miss close to three to four months, with six months out likely being the maximum amount of time he misses. He has yet to miss a start this season, so this will force a change. Jordan Torunarigha (undisclosed) will likely earn the start in his place once fit, although Guilherme Ramos and Aboubaka Soumahoro could see increased time due to the absence.