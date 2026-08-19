Warmed Omari Injury: Out two to three weeks

Omari (shoulder) is expected to miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury and is ruled out for the Bundesliga opener against Borussia Dortmund, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Omari was substituted during Hamburger SV's friendly against Lille after experiencing recurring shoulder issues, and follow-up examinations at the club's medical facility, including an MRI, confirmed the injury could be managed conservatively rather than surgically. While the club initially only confirmed he would miss the start of the competitive season without offering a firm timeline, reports has since reported the defender is looking at a two-to-three week absence, which rules him out of the opener against Borussia Dortmund and leaves his availability for the September 6 home fixture against Mainz in question. Having made 21 appearances with an assist across all competitions last season, Omari holds a regular spot in Hamburg's backline, so the club will manage his return conservatively and reintegrate him into full training once the shoulder is deemed stable. newcomer Sebastiaan Bornauw will likely fill in his place during the absence.