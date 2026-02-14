Warmed Omari Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Omari (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, according to BILD.

Omari is battling an issue and will not be available for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin. The Frenchman missed the last two training sessions and may have experienced a setback with his knee, with further updates set to clarify the situation. After making his first start since late September last week, his absence now forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, as Daniel Elfadli is expected to slot into the back three for the red shorts.