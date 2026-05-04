Warmed Omari News: Assists in win

Omari assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Omari provided an assist on his only chance created during Saturday's win. It's unlikely that he's going to become a consistent offensive threat during the closing stages of the Bundesliga, but it's still a nice boon. He made the most of his only chance created and his assist proved to be crucial in the one-goal win.