Warren Bondo Injury: Good to go for Roma tilt

Bondo (thigh) "is back with us and has about 20/25 minutes in him," coach Davide Nicola announced.

Bondo will begin on the bench after missing a month because of a thigh injury. Youssef Maleh and Morten Thorsby have taken over two starting jobs in the midfield while he was out. He has tallied two tackles (one won), three interceptions and one clearance in his last four appearances.