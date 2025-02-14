Fantasy Soccer
Warren Bondo Injury: Probable for Verona fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Bondo (thigh) practiced regularly for the first time since joining Milan on Friday and is on track to be available for Saturday's game against Verona, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Bondo hasn't played in a month due to a thigh injury and switched sides in late January. He'll deputize Youssouf Fofana, Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah from here on out, replacing Ismael Bennacer in the rotation.

Warren Bondo
AC Milan
