Warren Bondo Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Bondo (undisclosed) hasn't been selected for Sunday's game versus Como.

Bondo will sit out the second match in a row due to an undisclosed ailment, closing his season with 31 tackles, eight interceptions, nine clearances and eight shots (two on target) in 27 appearances (22 starts) while on loan from Milan. Morten Thorsby, Alberto Grassi, Jari Vandeputte and Michele Collocolo will be the only options in the midfield in this one.