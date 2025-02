Bondo (thigh) has moved to Milan on a permanent deal from Monza, the team announced.

Bondo comes in to replace Ismael Bennacer in the midfield and provide depth behind Youssouf Fofana, Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah. His minutes will take a hit after he posted 13 shots (one on target), seven crosses (two accurate) and 35 tackles in 20 appearances (19 starts) so far.