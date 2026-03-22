Warren Bondo News: Completes suspension

Bondo cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Parma.

Bondo will return against Bologna on April 5 and will compete with Alberto Grassi, Alberto Payero and Youssef Maleh in Cremonese's new-look midfield following a coaching change. He has played just twice in the last nine rounds due to an injury and because he lost prominence. He has tallied three tackles (two won), four interceptions and one inaccurate cross in his last five displays.