Warren Bondo headshot

Warren Bondo News: Completes suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Bondo cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Parma.

Bondo will return against Bologna on April 5 and will compete with Alberto Grassi, Alberto Payero and Youssef Maleh in Cremonese's new-look midfield following a coaching change. He has played just twice in the last nine rounds due to an injury and because he lost prominence. He has tallied three tackles (two won), four interceptions and one inaccurate cross in his last five displays.

Warren Bondo
Cremonese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now