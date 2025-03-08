Warren Bondo News: Makes first Milan start versus Lecce

Bondo won one of two tackles, drew one foul and had one shot on target and two tackles (one won) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Lecce.

Bondo played over Youssouf Fofana and Joao Felix in the midfield as the coach decided to shake things up and mostly contributed defensively. He has to compete with way more established teammates, but he's off to a decent start, which could help him stay involved.