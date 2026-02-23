Warren Bondo News: Modest output versus Roma

Bondo (thigh) had 23 passes, one interception and one clearance in 41 minutes in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Roma.

Bondo was the first midfielder off the bench after sitting out four tilts but only picked up a small amount of defensive starts. He'll likely be the next man up if Martin Payero (knee) misses time. He has tallied at least one interception in three straight appearances, totaling four and adding one inaccurate cross, one tackle (one won) and two clearances in that span.