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Warren Bondo News: Will sit out Parma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Bondo won one tackle and drew one foul and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Bondo drew his first start in two months, as he missed time with an injury and had tumbled down the pecking order, but he didn't have a noteworthy showing, and he'll miss Saturday's away contest versus Parma due to yellow-card accumulation. Alberto Grassi, Jari Vandeputte or Martin Payero will get the nod in the midfield.

Warren Bondo
Cremonese
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