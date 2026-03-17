Warren Bondo News: Will sit out Parma game

Bondo won one tackle and drew one foul and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Bondo drew his first start in two months, as he missed time with an injury and had tumbled down the pecking order, but he didn't have a noteworthy showing, and he'll miss Saturday's away contest versus Parma due to yellow-card accumulation. Alberto Grassi, Jari Vandeputte or Martin Payero will get the nod in the midfield.