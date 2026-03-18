Warren Kamanzi headshot

Warren Kamanzi News: Assist in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Kamanzi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Metz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Since late-February, Kamanzi has regularly started games out wide to accommodate the Toulouse team and its injury-riddled depth. After some relatively unimpressive performances across the span, he broke the mold by logging an assist Sunday. At least until a few of Toulouse's injuries clear up, it would not be surprising if Kamanzi regularly starts.

Warren Kamanzi
Toulouse
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