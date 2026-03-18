Warren Kamanzi News: Assist in start

Kamanzi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Metz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Since late-February, Kamanzi has regularly started games out wide to accommodate the Toulouse team and its injury-riddled depth. After some relatively unimpressive performances across the span, he broke the mold by logging an assist Sunday. At least until a few of Toulouse's injuries clear up, it would not be surprising if Kamanzi regularly starts.