Warren Kamanzi News: Assists on late goal

Kamanzi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Kamanzi entered the match as a sub for Rafik Messali in the 76th minute, and he did not take long to make an impact, as he pushed the ball up to Noah Edjounma, who buried a shot from the center of the box late in second half extra time. The assist marked the first of the season for Kamanzi, who recorded at least one chance created in consecutive games for the second time this season.