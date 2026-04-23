Warren Madrigal Injury: Back in training
Madrigal (shoulder) is back in training and could be an option for Saturday's game against Charlotte FC, according to manager BJ Callaghan.
Madrigal exited the 2-0 loss to Atlanta United due to the injury, but the fact that he's already back in training suggests the injury wasn't as serious as initially expected. Don't be surprised if he's an option on the bench this weekend.
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