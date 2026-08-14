Warren Madrigal Injury: Facing another absence
Madrigal has suffered a lower body issue that will keep him out of upcoming MLS activity, per the league's injury report.
Madrigal had recently bounced back from a lower body problem that sidelined him for multiple weeks, so it's possible he suffered a setback. He's a consistent option up front when available, but his place is still well covered by Sam Surridge, as well as Hany Mukhtar operating behind him.
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