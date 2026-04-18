Warren Madrigal headshot

Warren Madrigal Injury: Leaves with injury versus Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Madrigal was forced to exit Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta because of a shoulder issue.

Madrigal played 56 minutes before leaving his place on the field to Alex Muyl during Saturday's clash. It was the fourth straight start across all competitions for the Costa Rican, who has served as an offensive performer on the left wing this season. The extent of his problem is still unknown, but it might lead to his absence in upcoming games.

Warren Madrigal
Nashville SC
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