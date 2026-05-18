Warren Madrigal News: Assists on opener in win

Madrigal took one shot (off target), created one chance, and assisted on the opening goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over LAFC. He also drew two fouls and committed two fouls.

Madrigal is in fine form, with a goal contribution in three straight appearances and four of the last five games. He's been a big reason why Nashville hasn't seen a drop in form since leading scorer Sam Surridge was sidelined with an injury. Look for Madrigal to be active in the attack again in Saturday's home clash with New York City FC.