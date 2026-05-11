Warren Madrigal headshot

Warren Madrigal News: Brace off bench to secure draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Madrigal took three shots, created two chances, scored two goals, and drew four fouls in 28 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with D.C. United.

Madrigal made the most of his time off the bench, scoring twice late to help Nashville come back from an early 2-0 deficit. He now has four goals on the season, including one against Wednesday's foe, the New England Revolution. The Revs are 6-0-0 at home, sitting just below Nashville at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Warren Madrigal
Nashville SC
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