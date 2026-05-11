Warren Madrigal News: Brace off bench to secure draw

Madrigal took three shots, created two chances, scored two goals, and drew four fouls in 28 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with D.C. United.

Madrigal made the most of his time off the bench, scoring twice late to help Nashville come back from an early 2-0 deficit. He now has four goals on the season, including one against Wednesday's foe, the New England Revolution. The Revs are 6-0-0 at home, sitting just below Nashville at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.