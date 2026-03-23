Warren Madrigal News: Ices game with goal

Madrigal subbed on in the 68th minute, took four shots, and scored the final goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Madrigal made an immediate impact off the bench and was rewarded with a rocket of a shot to ice the game in the 80th minute. The goal was his second of the season, and he's proving to be a strong addition to the Nashville SC attack. He's started three of five matches, and could re-enter the starting lineup when Nashville returns to action at Chicago on Saturday, April 4.