Madrigal is making the move to America at age 21, already having served between Spain and his home country of Costa Rica in his young career. He has already appeared 132 professional matches, scoring 29 goals and 12 assists, while adding another six goals in 26 appearances with the Costa Rican national team. The young forward will have to work up the pecking order as he serves behind a few experienced forwards in the league, likely to earn a bigger role in coming seasons, on contract through the 2028\/29 season.