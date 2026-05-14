Warren Madrigal News: Scores again in win

Madrigal took two shots and scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New England. He also committed three fouls and drew three fouls.

Madrigal has been hot, scoring three goals over his last two outings. The forward now has five goals on the season, and he's shouldering some of the attacking load in leading scorer Sam Surridge's absence. He will look to make it a goal in three straight in Saturday's high-profile home clash with LAFC.