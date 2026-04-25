Warren Madrigal News: Starting Saturday
Madrigal (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Charlotte.
Madrigal will retain a significant role in attack for the third consecutive MLS matchup. However, his playing time is now threatened by the return of Sam Surridge, so the youngster will need to take advantage of his chances to impress after failing to score or assist in each of his previous three games.
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