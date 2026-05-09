Warren Zaire-Emery Injury: Back issue rules him out
Zaire-Emery is dealing with lower back pain and will receive treatment over the coming days, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against Brest as a precaution, according to the club.
Zaire-Emery had been set to start at right-back in place of the injured Achraf Hakimi (thigh), making his absence a headache for coach Luis Enrique who now needs to find another solution in that position against Brest. Senny Mayulu could get the nod at right-back in his place, with PSG managing their squad carefully ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 rather than risking any of their key players in a low-stakes league fixture.
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