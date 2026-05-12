Warren Zaire-Emery headshot

Warren Zaire-Emery Injury: Treatment continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Zaire-Emery is still undergoing treatment for his lower back issue and will not be available for Wednesday's clash against Lens, the club confirmed.

Zaire-Emery had already sat out Sunday's fixture against Brest with the same complaint, and the continued care required makes his absence from the midweek clash inevitable. Senny Mayulu is expected to continue covering at right-back with Achraf Hakimi (thigh) also unavailable, as PSG keep their most important players protected ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30.

Warren Zaire-Emery
Paris Saint-Germain
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