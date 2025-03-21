Warren Zaire-Emery News: Five tackles against Marseille

Zaire-Emery made five tackles and shot twice in Sunday's 3-1 Classique win over Marseille.

Zaire-Emery was in the starting lineup for the second time in five games since returning from his ankle injury and delivered a solid performance against Marseille. He recorded five tackles, his second-highest mark this season, and took two shots for the fifth time this campaign. The French midfielder is expected to play a key role for the remainder of the season as he will likely see increased playing time in midfield rotations and at right-back to give Achraf Hakimi rest between Champions League matches. His next opportunity to feature will be against Saint-Etienne on March 29.