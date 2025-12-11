Zaire-Emery delivered a standout performance, completely shutting down Nico Williams in Wednesday's draw against Athletic. He recorded three tackles and three clearances at the back and came close to contributing in the final third as well, ending the match with three shots and two key passes.The Frenchman, who has been filling in superbly at right-back in Achraf Hakimi's injury absence, is enjoying an excellent season after a difficult 2024, even if his role and positioning limit his ability to produce regular goal contributions.